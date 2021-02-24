Earnings Outlook for Fidus Inv

On Thursday, February 25, Fidus Inv (NASDAQ:FDUS) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's preview of the company's release.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Based on Fidus Inv management projections, analysts predict EPS of $0.34 on revenue of $20.37 million. Fidus Inv reported a profit of $0.34 per share when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $19.51 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would have fallen 0%. Revenue would be have grown 4.42% from the same quarter last year. Fidus Inv's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.34 0.32 0.34 0.36 EPS Actual 0.40 0.37 0.35 0.34 Revenue Estimate 19.89 M 18.43 M 19.66 M 20.41 M Revenue Actual 21.08 M 20.43 M 19.98 M 19.51 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Fidus Inv were trading at $14.4 as of February 23. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 4.94%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Fidus Inv is scheduled to hold the call at 09:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.