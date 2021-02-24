Fox Factory Holding's Earnings: A Preview

Fox Factory Holding (NASDAQ:FOXF) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, February 25. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Thursday's Q4 earnings announcement.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Fox Factory Holding EPS will likely be near $0.79 while revenue will be around $248.15 million, according to analysts. Fox Factory Holding reported a profit of $0.65 per share when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $185.88 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to report earnings in line when it publishes results Thursday, earnings would be up 21.54%. Revenue would be have grown 33.5% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the Fox Factory Holding's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.87 0.26 0.56 0.62 EPS Actual 1.07 0.50 0.52 0.65 Revenue Estimate 252.49 M 154.98 M 179.63 M 180.34 M Revenue Actual 260.70 M 183.10 M 184.36 M 185.88 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Fox Factory Holding were trading at $140.24 as of February 23. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 115.91%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Fox Factory Holding is scheduled to hold the call at 16:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.