Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Vericel Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 24, 2021 8:50am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) rose 1.0% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 25.00% year over year to $0.25, which beat the estimate of $0.20.

Revenue of $45,229,000 up by 14.82% year over year, which beat the estimate of $45,000,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $161,000,000 and $164,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 24, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/zxxjppat

Price Action

52-week high: $53.98

52-week low: $6.78

Price action over last quarter: Up 112.90%

Company Overview

Vericel Corp is a fully integrated, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the identification, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies that enable the body to repair and regenerate damaged tissues and organs to restore normal structure and function. Vericel has marketed products and the goal is to become the leader in cell therapy and regenerative medicine by developing, manufacturing and marketing best-in-class therapies for patients with significant unmet medical needs. The Company operates in one reportable segment: the research, product development, manufacture and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of specific diseases.

 

Related Articles (VCEL)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Bausch Calls Truce With Icahn, Pfizer's Brain Inflammation Vaccine Gets Priority Review, BriaCell IPO
Earnings Scheduled For February 24, 2021
The Week Ahead In Biotech: J&J Vaccine Adcom Meeting, Sarepta FDA Decision And Plenty Of Earnings
The Daily Biotech Pulse: European Regulatory Nod For Xeris, Amicus Falls On Data, 4 IPOs, FDA Decision For Mallinckrodt's StrataGraft Delayed
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Lilly COVID-19 Antibody Cocktail Approved for Emergency Use, Gamida, Genfit Jump On Data, 2 IPOs
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com