Installed Building: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Installed Building Prods (NYSE:IBP) rose 0.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 33.70% year over year to $1.23, which were in line with the estimate of $1.23.

Revenue of $441,469,000 higher by 10.03% year over year, which missed the estimate of $446,400,000.

Outlook

Installed Building Prods hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Installed Building Prods hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 24, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=142896

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $130.11

Company's 52-week low was at $29.02

Price action over last quarter: Up 30.10%

Company Overview

Installed Building Products Inc is an insulation installer serving the residential new construction market. The company operates primarily in the United States. The company installs fiberglass, spray foam, cellulose, and radiant barrier. In addition to insulations, Installed Building Products offers installation services for garage doors, rain gutters, closet shelving, shower doors, mirrors, fireplaces, and bath and door hardware.