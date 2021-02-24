Repligen: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) remained unaffected after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 160.00% year over year to $0.52, which beat the estimate of $0.31.

Revenue of $108,648,000 rose by 56.39% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $93,880,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $1.86 and $1.94.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $500,000,000 and $525,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 24, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/rgen/mediaframe/43283/indexr.html

Technicals

52-week high: $228.84

Company's 52-week low was at $78.41

Price action over last quarter: Up 2.24%

Company Overview

Repligen Corp is a global life sciences company. It develops and commercializes innovative bioprocessing technologies and systems that increase efficiencies and flexibility in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. The company's customers include life science companies, global biopharmaceutical companies, and contract manufacturers worldwide. Repligen markets its products globally through a direct commercial organization in the U.S., Europe, and Asia, as well as through strategic partners in select markets. The majority of the company's revenue is generated in the United States.