Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Repligen: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 24, 2021 7:47am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) remained unaffected after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 160.00% year over year to $0.52, which beat the estimate of $0.31.

Revenue of $108,648,000 rose by 56.39% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $93,880,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $1.86 and $1.94.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $500,000,000 and $525,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 24, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/rgen/mediaframe/43283/indexr.html

Technicals

52-week high: $228.84

Company's 52-week low was at $78.41

Price action over last quarter: Up 2.24%

Company Overview

Repligen Corp is a global life sciences company. It develops and commercializes innovative bioprocessing technologies and systems that increase efficiencies and flexibility in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. The company's customers include life science companies, global biopharmaceutical companies, and contract manufacturers worldwide. Repligen markets its products globally through a direct commercial organization in the U.S., Europe, and Asia, as well as through strategic partners in select markets. The majority of the company's revenue is generated in the United States.

 

Related Articles (RGEN)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Bausch Calls Truce With Icahn, Pfizer's Brain Inflammation Vaccine Gets Priority Review, BriaCell IPO
Earnings Scheduled For February 24, 2021
The Week Ahead In Biotech: J&J Vaccine Adcom Meeting, Sarepta FDA Decision And Plenty Of Earnings
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Addex Jumps On Positive Data For Out-Licensed Drug, COVID-19 Vaccine Developer Inovio Announces $150M Follow-On Offering, Boston Scientific Goes Shopping
The Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Greenlights Merck's Heart Failure Drug, Histogen Hit With Clinical Hold, Aptorum Gets Nod For Commencing Human Study
The Daily Biotech Pulse: DBV's Positive FDA Feedback, Pfizer's Cancer Drug Gets Label Expansion, Applied DNA COVID Testing Volume Surges
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com