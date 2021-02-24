Recap: Bausch Health Q4 Earnings

Shares of Bausch Health Cos (NYSE:BHC) decreased 0.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 18.75% year over year to $1.33, which beat the estimate of $1.12.

Revenue of $2,213,000,000 declined by 0.49% year over year, which beat the estimate of $2,170,000,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $8,600,000,000 and $8,800,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 24, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/bch/mediaframe/43057/indexr.html

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $32.50

52-week low: $11.15

Price action over last quarter: Up 87.39%

Company Overview

Formerly known as Valeant Pharmaceuticals, Bausch Health is a global specialty pharmaceutical, consumer health, and medical device company with a focus on branded products for the dermatology, gastrointestinal, and ophthalmology markets. The company reports revenue in four segments: Bausch+Lomb and international (55% of revenue), Salix pharmaceuticals (25%), ortho dermatology (6%), and diversified products (14%), and approximately 13% of revenue is attributable to non-U.S. markets. Bausch is the market leader in consumer visioncare in India and China, and the fourth- largest visioncare company by sales in the United States.