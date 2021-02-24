Recap: NeoGenomics Q4 Earnings

Shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) were unchanged after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 40.00% over the past year to $0.14, which beat the estimate of $0.06.

Revenue of $125,997,000 higher by 17.90% year over year, which beat the estimate of $123,480,000.

Guidance

NeoGenomics hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 24, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://ir.neogenomics.com/ir-calendar

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $61.57

Company's 52-week low was at $20.47

Price action over last quarter: Up 32.97%

Company Description

NeoGenomics Inc operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States as well as a laboratory in Switzerland. The company operates into two segments namely Clinical Services and Pharma Services. It offers types of genetic and molecular testing services namely Cytogenetics, Fluorescence In-Situ Hybridization, Flow cytometry, Immunohistochemistry, Molecular testing, Pathology consultation. The company generates revenue from Clinical Services.