Recap: NeoGenomics Q4 Earnings
Shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) were unchanged after the company reported Q4 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share rose 40.00% over the past year to $0.14, which beat the estimate of $0.06.
Revenue of $125,997,000 higher by 17.90% year over year, which beat the estimate of $123,480,000.
Guidance
NeoGenomics hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Details Of The Call
Date: Feb 24, 2021
Time: 08:30 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://ir.neogenomics.com/ir-calendar
Recent Stock Performance
Company's 52-week high was at $61.57
Company's 52-week low was at $20.47
Price action over last quarter: Up 32.97%
Company Description
NeoGenomics Inc operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States as well as a laboratory in Switzerland. The company operates into two segments namely Clinical Services and Pharma Services. It offers types of genetic and molecular testing services namely Cytogenetics, Fluorescence In-Situ Hybridization, Flow cytometry, Immunohistochemistry, Molecular testing, Pathology consultation. The company generates revenue from Clinical Services.
