Entergy: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Entergy (NYSE:ETR) fell 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 4.41% year over year to $0.71, which beat the estimate of $0.66.

Revenue of $2,370,000,000 decreased by 3.74% year over year, which missed the estimate of $2,800,000,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $5.80 and $6.10.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 24, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/f9jxr4uh

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $132.09

Company's 52-week low was at $75.19

Price action over last quarter: down 10.17%

Company Profile

Entergy is an integrated utility with over 25 gigawatts of power generation capacity. However, it is shrinking its merchant generation business and plans to retire its two remaining operating merchant nuclear units by 2022. Its five regulated integrated utilities generate and distribute electricity to about 3 million customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.