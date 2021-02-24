Ionis Pharmaceuticals: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) remained unaffected after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 39.10% over the past year to $0.81, which beat the estimate of $0.28.

Revenue of $290,000,000 decreased by 41.30% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $274,480,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 24, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/952/39530

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $64.37

52-week low: $39.32

Price action over last quarter: Up 15.05%

Company Description

Ionis Pharmaceuticals is the leading developer of antisense technology to discover and develop novel drugs. Ionis' broad clinical and preclinical pipeline targets a wide variety of diseases, with an emphasis on cardiovascular, metabolic, neurological, and rare diseases. Ionis and partner Biogen brought Spinraza to market in 2016 as a treatment for a rare neuromuscular disorder, spinal muscular atrophy. Ionis subsequently brought two additional drugs to market via its cardiovascular-focused subsidiary Akcea, including ATTR amyloidosis drug Tegsedi (2018) and cardiology drug Waylivra (Europe, 2019).