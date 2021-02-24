Market Overview

Tenneco: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 24, 2021 7:23am   Comments
Shares of Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) fell 0.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 500.00% year over year to $1.68, which beat the estimate of $1.01.

Revenue of $4,650,000,000 rose by 12.24% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $4,300,000,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $17,200,000,000 and $17,800,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 24, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/ten/mediaframe/43191/indexr.html

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $12.94

Company's 52-week low was at $2.21

Price action over last quarter: Up 25.29%

Company Profile

Tenneco's emissions-control products meet strict air-quality legislation, optimize engine performance, improve fuel economy, and acoustically tune engine sound to fit a vehicle's profile. Ride-control products enhance safety by enabling improved steering, braking, and acceleration as well as improving ride comfort. Champion, Fel-Pro, Moog, Monroe, and Walker are some of Tenneco's well-known aftermarket brands.

 

