Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Exelon: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 24, 2021 7:13am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) remained unaffected after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 8.43% over the past year to $0.76, which beat the estimate of $0.69.

Revenue of $8,117,000,000 declined by 2.71% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $7,940,000,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $2.60 and $3.00.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 24, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/8omdynek

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $50.47

52-week low: $29.28

Price action over last quarter: down 3.36%

Company Description

Exelon serves more customers than any other U.S. utility, with 10 million power and gas customers at its six regulated utilities in Illinois, Pennsylvania, Maryland, New Jersey, Delaware, and Washington, D.C. Exelon owns approximately 32 gigawatts of generation capacity throughout North America.

 

Related Articles (EXC)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com