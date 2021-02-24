Exelon: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) remained unaffected after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 8.43% over the past year to $0.76, which beat the estimate of $0.69.

Revenue of $8,117,000,000 declined by 2.71% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $7,940,000,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $2.60 and $3.00.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 24, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/8omdynek

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $50.47

52-week low: $29.28

Price action over last quarter: down 3.36%

Company Description

Exelon serves more customers than any other U.S. utility, with 10 million power and gas customers at its six regulated utilities in Illinois, Pennsylvania, Maryland, New Jersey, Delaware, and Washington, D.C. Exelon owns approximately 32 gigawatts of generation capacity throughout North America.