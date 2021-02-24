Recap: Sage Therapeutics Q4 Earnings

Shares of Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) remained unaffected after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 659.69% over the past year to $18.19, which may not compare to the estimate of ($0.35).

Revenue of $1,109,000,000 higher by 56481.63% year over year, which beat the estimate of $55,340,000.

Outlook

Sage Therapeutics hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Sage Therapeutics hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 24, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/8kyys24m

Price Action

52-week high: $98.39

Company's 52-week low was at $25.01

Price action over last quarter: Up 2.79%

Company Overview

Sage Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the study of the nervous system and brain to discover medicines to treat life-threatening, rare central nervous system disorders. The company's lead development program is SAGE-547, it is in Phase 3 clinical trials for super-refractory status epilepticus; and the SAGE-217 program which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for post-partum depression, essential tremor, Parkinson's disease and major depressive disorder. The company is also developing several other compounds for treatment that is in the early stage of development.