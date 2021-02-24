Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Photronics: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 24, 2021 7:12am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) rose 2.9% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 18.75% over the past year to $0.13, which beat the estimate of $0.11.

Revenue of $152,067,000 decreased by 4.80% year over year, which beat the estimate of $150,030,000.

Looking Ahead

Q2 EPS expected to be between $0.14 and $0.20.

Q2 revenue expected between $153,000,000 and $162,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 24, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/bhvide6i

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $14.14

52-week low: $8.31

Price action over last quarter: Up 19.89%

Company Profile

Photronics is a U.S.-based company that is principally engaged in manufacturing photomasks. The photomasks are photographic quartz plates that contain microscopic images of electronic circuits that are used as a component in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat-panel displays. The revenue from products designed for integrated circuits production accounts for the majority of total revenue, with the rest derived from products for flat-panel display production. The company's assets are located in Taiwan, Korea, and the United States. It generates revenue worldwide, including the United States, Europe, Taiwan, Korea, China, and elsewhere in Asia, with Asia contributing the majority of total revenue.

 

Related Articles (PLAB)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com