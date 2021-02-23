Recap: Chemed Q4 Earnings

Shares of Chemed (NYSE:CHE) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 21.56% over the past year to $5.13, which were in line with the estimate of $5.13.

Revenue of $533,289,000 rose by 2.10% year over year, which missed the estimate of $537,200,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $17.00 and $17.50.

Chemed hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Technicals

52-week high: $560.00

Company's 52-week low was at $330.01

Price action over last quarter: Up 0.57%

Company Description

Chemed Corp operates subsidiaries in two main segments: VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The VITAS segment generates the majority of the firm's revenue. It provides hospice and palliative-care services to patients with terminal illnesses through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, and volunteers. The vast majority of the segment's revenue is received from the Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement programs. The Roto-Rooter segment provides plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and related services to residential and commercial customers. It also manufactures products and equipment used to provide these services. Chemed generates the majority of its revenue from business in the United States.