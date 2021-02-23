Recap: Ternium Q4 Earnings

Shares of Ternium (NYSE:TX) moved higher after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 750.00% year over year to $3.06, which beat the estimate of $1.02.

Revenue of $2,580,000,000 rose by 14.67% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $2,460,000,000.

Guidance

Ternium hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Ternium hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $33.99

Company's 52-week low was at $9.59

Price action over last quarter: Up 60.36%

Company Description

Ternium SA is a flat steel producer operating in Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, the southern United States and Central America. It produces finished and semi-finished steel products and iron ore, which are sold either directly to steel manufacturers and steel processors or to end-users. Its segments include Steel segment that sells steel products such as slabs, billets and round bars, hot-rolled coils and sheets, bars and stirrups, wire rods, cold-rolled coils and sheets, tin plate, hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes and tubular products, beams and roll formed products and other products like electricity and pig iron; and the Mining segment that sells iron ore products, which are consumed internally.