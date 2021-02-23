Recap: Myriad Genetics Q2 Earnings

Shares of Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) were unchanged in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 152.17% over the past year to ($0.12), which were in line with the estimate of ($0.12).

Revenue of $154,600,000 declined by 20.76% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $150,390,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Myriad Genetics hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 23, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/qfo34i6u

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $31.59

52-week low: $9.24

Price action over last quarter: Up 69.96%

Company Profile

Myriad Genetics is a molecular diagnostics company, which provides testing services designed to assess an individual's risk of developing a disease. The firm produces myRisk, a 35-gene panel with the capability to identify the elevated risk of developing 8 types of cancer. Other diagnostic products include BRACAnalysisCDx, the FDA-approved companion diagnostic for PARP inhibitors; GeneSight, which helps improve responses to psychotropic drugs for patients suffering from depression; Vectra DA, which predicts disease progression in rheumatoid arthritis to optimize drug treatment; and Prolaris, which identifies prostate cancer patients that can pursue active surveillance. The firm also offers biomarker discovery and companion diagnostic services to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.