The Hackett Group: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) were flat after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 4.17% over the past year to $0.23, which beat the estimate of $0.21.

Revenue of $59,281,000 decreased by 14.22% year over year, which beat the estimate of $56,820,000.

Guidance

Q1 EPS expected to be between $0.24 and $0.26.

Q1 revenue expected between $61,000,000 and $63,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 23, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.thehackettgroup.com/#

Price Action

52-week high: $17.61

52-week low: $9.50

Price action over last quarter: Up 1.30%

Company Profile

The Hackett Group Inc is a United States based advisory firm. The company's offerings include executive advisory programs, benchmarking, business transportation, and technology advisory services. The company's executive and practices advisory programs offer performance metrics, peer-learning opportunities, and practice implementation practices. The benchmarking services help organizations measure and assess internal efficiency and effectiveness. The business transformation programs help customers develop strategies to improve performance. The company's technology advisory services help clients improve decision-making capabilities and deploy software applications. The Hackett Group generates the majority of its revenue in the United States.