OneSpan: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 87.50% year over year to $0.03, which beat the estimate of $0.01.

Revenue of $52,928,000 declined by 25.46% year over year, which beat the estimate of $42,420,000.

Guidance

OneSpan Sees FY21 Sales $215M-$225M Vs $225.1M Estimates

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 23, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=lobby20.jsp&eventid=2943887&sessionid=1&key=5D8EB780B8345C0CAD937E04F406151F&eventuserid=399243668

Price Action

52-week high: $33.33

52-week low: $10.88

Price action over last quarter: Up 35.55%

Company Profile

OneSpan Inc is a provider of information technology security solutions for banking and financial services and application security markets. Its solutions secure and manage access to digital assets and protect online transactions, via mobile devices and in-person. Authentication and antifraud solutions are the organization's primary product offerings and include multifactor authentication and virtual private network access capabilities. The company derives revenues from hardware and license fees, maintenance and support fees, and subscription fees. A large majority of the firm's revenue is generated in Europe, Middle East and Africa, and the rest in the United States and Asia-Pacific region.