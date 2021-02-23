Verisk Analytics: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 12.39% year over year to $1.27, which missed the estimate of $1.30.

Revenue of $713,300,000 higher by 5.39% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $716,770,000.

Outlook

Verisk Analytics hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Verisk Analytics hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $210.66

52-week low: $116.61

Price action over last quarter: down 4.66%

Company Overview

Verisk Analytics Inc is a data analytics provider offering decision support and risk-management solutions to the financial industry. The company's predictive analytics are used in rating applications, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk assessment, global risk assessment, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and other related fields. Most of Verisk's revenue is based on long-term contracts and subscriptions. The largest end market is the risk assessment sector. Verisk's clients are located primarily in the United States.