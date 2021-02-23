Penumbra: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 90.91% over the past year to $0.42, which beat the estimate of ($0.07).

Revenue of $166,898,000 rose by 14.89% year over year, which beat the estimate of $151,880,000.

Looking Ahead

Penumbra Sees FY21 Sales $675M-$685M vs $654.52M Est.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 23, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.penumbrainc.com%2F&eventid=2947979&sessionid=1&key=2923002F2A88C784A82C248E5DC90091®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $314.22

Company's 52-week low was at $121.80

Price action over last quarter: Up 6.22%

Company Description

Penumbra Inc develops and manufactures medical devices for the neurovascular and peripheral vascular markets. Its products are primarily sold to hospitals and are developed for use by specialist physicians. The neurovascular product category contributes to the majority of revenue. Within the neurovascular business, the firm offers products for the neurovascular access, ischemic stroke, neurovascular embolization, and neurosurgical tool markets. In the peripheral vascular business, the firm sells devices related to peripheral embolization and peripheral thrombectomy. Penumbra generates the majority of its revenue in the United States.