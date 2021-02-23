Flowserve: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 19.70% over the past year to $0.53, which were in line with the estimate of $0.53.

Revenue of $985,308,000 declined by 7.74% year over year, which beat the estimate of $958,490,000.

Outlook

Flowserve Sees FY21 Adj. EPS $1.30-$1.55 vs $1.64 Est.,

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $46.13

52-week low: $18.98

Price action over last quarter: Up 38.05%

Company Description

Flowserve Corp is a manufacturer and aftermarket service provider of comprehensive flow control systems. It develops precision-engineered flow control equipment to monitor movement and protect customers' materials and processes. It offers an extensive range of pumps, valves, seals, and services for several global industries, including oil and gas, chemical, power generation, and water management. In addition, Flowserve has a worldwide network of Quick Response Centers to provide aftermarket equipment services. The aftermarket services help customers with installation, advanced diagnostics, repair, and retrofitting. Sales are roughly split across many global regions, with North America and Europe contributing the majority of total revenue.