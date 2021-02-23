Recap: Hercules Cap Q4 Earnings

Shares of Hercules Cap (NYSE:HTGC) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 7.50% over the past year to $0.37, which beat the estimate of $0.33.

Revenue of $75,332,000 up by 6.74% year over year, which beat the estimate of $70,630,000.

Outlook

Hercules Cap hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 23, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://investor.htgc.com/news-events/events-presentations/default.aspx

Price Action

52-week high: $16.40

52-week low: $5.42

Price action over last quarter: Up 39.46%

Company Description

Hercules Capital Inc is a specialty finance company engaged in providing senior secured loans to high-growth, venture capital-backed companies in a variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. It invests primarily in structured debt with warrants and, to a lesser extent, in senior debt and equity investments. The company lends to and invests in portfolio companies in various technology-related industries including technology, drug discovery and development, biotechnology, life sciences, healthcare, and sustainable and renewable technology.