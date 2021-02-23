Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Hercules Cap Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 23, 2021 4:29pm   Comments
Share:

Shares of Hercules Cap (NYSE:HTGC) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 7.50% over the past year to $0.37, which beat the estimate of $0.33.

Revenue of $75,332,000 up by 6.74% year over year, which beat the estimate of $70,630,000.

Outlook

Hercules Cap hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 23, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://investor.htgc.com/news-events/events-presentations/default.aspx

Price Action

52-week high: $16.40

52-week low: $5.42

Price action over last quarter: Up 39.46%

Company Description

Hercules Capital Inc is a specialty finance company engaged in providing senior secured loans to high-growth, venture capital-backed companies in a variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. It invests primarily in structured debt with warrants and, to a lesser extent, in senior debt and equity investments. The company lends to and invests in portfolio companies in various technology-related industries including technology, drug discovery and development, biotechnology, life sciences, healthcare, and sustainable and renewable technology.

 

Related Articles (HTGC)

Earnings Scheduled For February 23, 2021
Hercules Capital's Earnings Outlook
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings