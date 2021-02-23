Market Overview

Upwork: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 23, 2021 4:26pm   Comments
Shares of Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) rose 10.8% in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 66.67% year over year to $0.01, which beat the estimate of ($0.05).

Revenue of $106,153,000 rose by 32.22% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $97,340,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Upwork hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 23, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/96fqqiye

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $60.44

52-week low: $5.14

Price action over last quarter: Up 96.35%

Company Description

Upwork Inc is a United States-based company that operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with highly-skilled independent professionals. The develops platform for hiring and freelancing purpose. Its products offering include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll.

 

