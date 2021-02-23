Upwork: Q4 Earnings Insights
Shares of Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) rose 10.8% in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share fell 66.67% year over year to $0.01, which beat the estimate of ($0.05).
Revenue of $106,153,000 rose by 32.22% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $97,340,000.
Guidance
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Upwork hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: Feb 23, 2021
Time: 05:00 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/96fqqiye
Recent Stock Performance
Company's 52-week high was at $60.44
52-week low: $5.14
Price action over last quarter: Up 96.35%
Company Description
Upwork Inc is a United States-based company that operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with highly-skilled independent professionals. The develops platform for hiring and freelancing purpose. Its products offering include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll.
