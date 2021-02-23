Market Overview

Recap: Xencor Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 23, 2021 4:22pm   Comments
Shares of Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) increased in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 48.94% year over year to ($0.24), which beat the estimate of ($0.38).

Revenue of $41,854,000 rose by 1090.39% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $29,460,000.

Looking Ahead

Xencor Sees Ending 2021 With $425M-$475M In Cash, Cash Equivalents And Marketable Securities

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 23, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/c6jkuoa9

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $55.33

52-week low: $19.35

Price action over last quarter: Up 27.61%

Company Overview

Xencor Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in the United States. It focuses on discovering and developing engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. The company uses its XmAb technology platform to create antibody product candidates such as XmAb5871 and XmAb7195. It also has a few pre-clinical stage candidates in its portfolio such as XmAb14045 and XmAb13676. Xencor earns its revenue from research and development collaborations and licenses of its internally developed drug candidates.

 

