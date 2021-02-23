A Preview Of Digimarc's Earnings

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, February 24. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Wednesday's Q4 earnings announcement.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Digimarc's per-share loss will be near $0.53 on sales of $5.70 million, according to Wall Street analysts. In the same quarter last year, Digimarc reported a loss per share of $0.73 on sales of $5.32 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 27.4%. Revenue would be up 7.16% from the same quarter last year. Digimarc's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.69 -0.71 -0.80 -0.70 EPS Actual -0.61 -0.62 -0.74 -0.73 Revenue Estimate 5.75 M 6.24 M 5.92 M 5.51 M Revenue Actual 5.75 M 6.50 M 6.19 M 5.32 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Digimarc were trading at $42.09 as of February 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 45.39%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Digimarc is scheduled to hold the call at 17:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.