LSB Industries Earnings Preview

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Wednesday, February 24. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for Wednesday's Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street analysts see LSB Industries reporting a loss of $0.89 per share on revenue of $79.93 million. In the same quarter last year, LSB Industries reported EPS of $0.9 on revenue of $73.90 million.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, earnings would be up 1.11%. Sales would be up 8.17% from the year-ago period. Here is how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.96 -0.28 -0.78 -0.97 EPS Actual -1.06 -0.34 -1.01 -0.90 Revenue Estimate 75.32 M 91.44 M 87.04 M 79.71 M Revenue Actual 73.97 M 105.03 M 83.41 M 73.90 M

Stock Performance

Shares of LSB Industries were trading at $4.26 as of February 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 113.11%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. LSB Industries is scheduled to hold the call at 10:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.