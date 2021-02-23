Earnings Preview: Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, February 24. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Wednesday's Q4 earnings announcement.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Sell-side analysts are expecting Aurinia Pharmaceuticals's loss per share to be near $0.14 on sales of $40.00 thousand. In the same quarter last year, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals posted a loss of $0.29 per share on sales of $29.00 thousand.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 51.72% increase in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would be up 37.93% from the year-ago period. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.15 -0.14 -0.15 -0.15 EPS Actual -0.28 -0.26 -0.15 -0.29 Revenue Estimate 50.00 K 40.00 K 50.00 K 50.00 K Revenue Actual 29.00 K 29.00 K 30.00 K 29.00 K

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals have declined 23.05%.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is scheduled to hold the call at 16:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.