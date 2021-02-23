Earnings Outlook for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings (NYSE:KW) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Wednesday, February 24. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for Wednesday's Q4 earnings announcement.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings earnings will be near $0.07 per share on sales of $111.92 million, according to analysts. In the same quarter last year, Kennedy-Wilson Holdings announced EPS of $1.49 on revenue of $142.30 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 95.3% decline in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would have fallen 21.35% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.13 -0.09 -0.04 -0.08 EPS Actual -0.18 0.09 -0.07 1.49 Revenue Estimate 122.05 M 125.03 M 140.34 M 154.75 M Revenue Actual 114.20 M 106.90 M 123.30 M 142.30 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings were trading at $18.21 as of February 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 10.67%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings is scheduled to hold the call at 10:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.