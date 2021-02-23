Earnings Outlook For 3D Systems

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, February 24. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Wednesday's Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street analysts see 3D Systems reporting earnings of $0.1 per share on sales of $168.47 million. 3D Systems reported a per-share profit of $0.05 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $164.57 million.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 100.0% increase in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would be up 2.37% on a year-over-year basis. Here is how the 3D Systems's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.08 -0.10 -0.05 0.01 EPS Actual -0.03 -0.13 -0.04 0.05 Revenue Estimate 114.72 M 117.93 M 140.58 M 163.71 M Revenue Actual 135.15 M 112.06 M 134.71 M 164.57 M

Stock Performance

Shares of 3D Systems were trading at $40.36 as of February 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 223.34%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. 3D Systems is scheduled to hold the call at 10:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.