Earnings Outlook for Ryerson Holding

Ryerson Holding (NYSE:RYI) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, February 24. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Wednesday's Q4 earnings announcement.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts covering Ryerson Holding modeled for quarterly EPS of $0.37 on revenue of $882.80 million. In the same quarter last year, Ryerson Holding reported EPS of $0.3 on revenue of $961.50 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to post earnings in line with the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, EPS would be up 23.33%. Revenue would be down 8.19% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.14 -0.12 0.34 0.1 EPS Actual 0.31 -0.64 0.41 0.3 Revenue Estimate 827.37 M 745.40 M 1.03 B 1.02 B Revenue Actual 831.50 M 771.80 M 1.01 B 961.50 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Ryerson Holding were trading at $15.59 as of February 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 76.11%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Ryerson Holding is scheduled to hold the call at 10:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.