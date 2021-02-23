Fidelity National Finl's Earnings: A Preview

Fidelity National Finl (NYSE:FNF) releases its next round of earnings this Wednesday, February 24. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q4 earnings report.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Fidelity National Finl's EPS to be near $1.32 on sales of $2.86 billion. Fidelity National Finl reported a per-share profit of $0.95 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $2.36 billion.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, EPS would be up 38.95%. Revenue would be up 21.08% from the year-ago period. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 1.26 0.69 0.60 0.93 EPS Actual 1.48 1.09 0.73 0.95 Revenue Estimate 2.66 B 1.90 B 1.88 B 2.21 B Revenue Actual 2.98 B 2.42 B 1.61 B 2.36 B

Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity National Finl were trading at $40.65 as of February 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 1.67%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably unhappy going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Fidelity National Finl is scheduled to hold the call at 12:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.