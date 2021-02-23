Standard Motor Products: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) rose 0.2% after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 83.05% over the past year to $1.08, which beat the estimate of $0.68.

Revenue of $282,738,000 higher by 17.20% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $254,290,000.

Looking Ahead

Standard Motor Products hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Standard Motor Products hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 23, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://ir.smpcorp.com/en/financial-reporting/presentations

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $55.29

52-week low: $33.94

Price action over last quarter: down 9.09%

Company Overview

Standard Motor Products Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates into two business segments namely Engine Management Segment and Temperature Control Segment. The company focuses on the original equipment and original equipment services markets, with a product lineup of replacement parts for engine management ignition, emission, and fuel systems, as well as temperature-control products. Standard Motor Products distributes its products under the Standard, BWD, TechSmart, Intermotor, Hayden, ACI, and Four Seasons brands, as well as private labels. The largest end market is the United States.