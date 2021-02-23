Cracker Barrel Old: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old (NASDAQ:CBRL) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 74.07% over the past year to $0.70, which missed the estimate of $0.80.

Revenue of $677,169,000 decreased by 19.97% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $676,940,000.

Looking Ahead

Cracker Barrel Old hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Cracker Barrel Old hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 23, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/2fuwdqqa

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $170.10

Company's 52-week low was at $53.61

Price action over last quarter: Up 11.95%

Company Description

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc operates hundreds of full-service restaurants throughout the United States. Its restaurants are open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, with menus that offer home-style country food. Cracker Barrel's biggest input costs are beef, dairy, fruits and vegetables, pork, and poultry. The company purchases its food products from a few different vendors on a cost-plus basis. All restaurants are located in freestanding buildings and include gift shops, which contribute roughly one fourth of total company revenue. Apparel and accessories are the company's biggest revenue generators in the retail segment of the business.