Mr. Cooper Group: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 23, 2021 8:14am   Comments
Shares of Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) rose 0.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 156.41% over the past year to $2.00, which missed the estimate of $2.38.

Revenue of $953,000,000 rose by 28.78% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $847,470,000.

Guidance

Mr. Cooper Group hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 23, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/tzv88rcf

Technicals

52-week high: $32.44

Company's 52-week low was at $4.31

Price action over last quarter: Up 44.21%

Company Description

Mr. Cooper Group Inc is a home loan servicers. The company focuses on delivering a variety of servicing and lending products. It has four operating segments namely Servicing, Originations, Xome and Corporate and others. The company derives the maximum revenue from the Originations segment. It also provides technology and data-enhanced solutions to home-buyers, home sellers, real estate agents and mortgage companies.

 

