Medtronic: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) fell 0.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 10.42% over the past year to $1.29, which beat the estimate of $1.15.

Revenue of $7,775,000,000 higher by 0.75% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $7,780,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 23, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://vimeo.com/event/700301

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $120.53

Company's 52-week low was at $72.13

Price action over last quarter: Up 1.49%

Company Description

One of the largest medical device companies, Medtronic develops and manufactures therapeutic medical devices for chronic diseases. Its portfolio includes pacemakers, defibrillators, heart valves, stents, insulin pumps, spinal fixation devices, neurovascular products, and surgical tools. The company markets its products to healthcare institutions and physicians in the United States and overseas. Foreign sales account for almost 50% of the company's total sales.