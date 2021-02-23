Thomson Reuters: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) rose 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 45.95% over the past year to $0.54, which missed the estimate of $0.65.

Revenue of $1,616,000,000 rose by 2.08% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $2,920,000,000.

Guidance

Q1 revenue expected to be between $1,543,000,000 and $1,558,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 23, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1419265&tp_key=53119b2b3b

Technicals

52-week high: $89.55

Company's 52-week low was at $52.23

Price action over last quarter: down 4.40%

Company Overview

Thomson Reuters is the result of the $17.6 billion megamerger of Canada's Thomson and the United Kingdom's Reuters Group in 2008 and the 2018 carve-out of its finance and risk business, Refinitiv, in which it holds a 45% stake. In 2019, the company agreed to exchange its 45% stake in Refinitiv for a 15% stake in LSE, which is anticipated to close early 2021. Since the divestiture, the company is more concentrated on selling its flagship legal data and software, WestLaw, and its tax accounting software, OneSource. Reuters sees roughly 80% of revenue and 70% of expenses attributed to the United States, while the remainder (largely through the global print and Reuters News segments) is distributed across Latin America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.