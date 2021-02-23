EchoStar: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) moved higher by 0.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 101.82% over the past year to $0.01, which beat the estimate of ($0.03).

Revenue of $489,273,000 decreased by 1.95% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $477,700,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

EchoStar hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 23, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/u8u297v4

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $40.25

Company's 52-week low was at $19.75

Price action over last quarter: down 9.54%

Company Description

EchoStar Corporation is a provider of broadband technology and video delivery solutions for the home and office. The firm operates in two segments - Hughes, which provides satellite broadband Internet access to North American customers and EchoStar Satellite Services, which uses owned and leased in-orbit satellites to provide services primarily to DISH Network.