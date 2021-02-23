Market Overview

Recap: EnPro Industries Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 23, 2021 7:23am   Comments
Shares of EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) moved higher by 0.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 117.54% year over year to $1.24, which may not compare to the estimate of $0.50.

Revenue of $276,000,000 declined by 3.66% year over year, which beat the estimate of $229,600,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $4.32 and $4.66.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $1,040,000,000 and $1,080,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 23, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/npo/mediaframe/42486/indexl.html

Technicals

52-week high: $83.99

Company's 52-week low was at $30.04

Price action over last quarter: Up 29.81%

Company Overview

EnPro Industries Inc is a United States-based company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary engineered industrial products. The company operates through three segments. The sealing products segment manufactures and markets sealing products, wheel-end components and systems, and others. The engineered products segment manufactures and sells metal polymers, engineered plastics, bearing products, reciprocating compressor components, and others. The company generates most of its revenue from the United States and Europe.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

