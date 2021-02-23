Recap: Astronics Q4 Earnings
Shares of Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) remained unaffected after the company reported Q4 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were up 40.91% over the past year to ($0.65), which may not compare to the estimate of ($0.11).
Revenue of $114,803,000 declined by 42.14% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $113,210,000.
Guidance
Q1 revenue expected to be between $100,000,000 and $100,000,000.
Conference Call Details
Date: Feb 23, 2021
Time: 11:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=143056
Price Action
52-week high: $24.64
52-week low: $6.30
Price action over last quarter: Up 161.10%
Company Overview
Astronics Corp supplies products to the aerospace, defense, and other industries. The company has two reportable segments namely Aerospace and Test Systems. Aerospace segment serves three primary markets: military, commercial transport and business jet markets. Test Systems segment serves the aerospace, defense, and semiconductor markets. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the Aerospace segment. Geographically, it generates a majority of its revenue from the United States.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News