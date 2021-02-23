Recap: Astronics Q4 Earnings

Shares of Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) remained unaffected after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 40.91% over the past year to ($0.65), which may not compare to the estimate of ($0.11).

Revenue of $114,803,000 declined by 42.14% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $113,210,000.

Guidance

Q1 revenue expected to be between $100,000,000 and $100,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 23, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=143056

Price Action

52-week high: $24.64

52-week low: $6.30

Price action over last quarter: Up 161.10%

Company Overview

Astronics Corp supplies products to the aerospace, defense, and other industries. The company has two reportable segments namely Aerospace and Test Systems. Aerospace segment serves three primary markets: military, commercial transport and business jet markets. Test Systems segment serves the aerospace, defense, and semiconductor markets. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the Aerospace segment. Geographically, it generates a majority of its revenue from the United States.