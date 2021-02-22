Recap: Ingersoll Rand Q4 Earnings

Shares of Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 43.24% over the past year to $0.53, which beat the estimate of $0.45.

Revenue of $1,511,000,000 up by 149.42% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,460,000,000.

Outlook

Ingersoll Rand Sees FY21 Sales Growth In High Single To Low Double Digits, Adj. EBITDA $1.23B-$1.26B

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $146.85

Company's 52-week low was at $17.01

Price action over last quarter: Up 15.48%

Company Overview

Ingersoll-Rand, Inc. was formed through the merger of Gardner Denver and Ingersoll-Rand PLC's industrial segment. After the merger, the firm's portfolio consists of four business lines: industrial technologies and services, precision and science technologies, high-pressure solutions, and specialty vehicle technologies. Ingersoll-Rand serves a variety of end markets, including industrial, medical, and energy. Its broad portfolio of products includes compression, blower and vacuum, fluid management, upstream and midstream energy solutions, as well as small electric vehicles and power tools and material handling solutions. On a pro forma basis, Ingersoll-Rand generated roughly $6.5 billion in revenue and $662 million in operating income in 2018.