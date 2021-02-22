The RealReal: Q4 Earnings Insights
Shares of The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) moved lower in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share fell 188.24% over the past year to ($0.49), which missed the estimate of ($0.41).
Revenue of $84,585,000 declined by 13.09% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $94,060,000.
Guidance
The RealReal Sees Q1 2021 GMV $301M-$310M
Conference Call Details
Date: Feb 22, 2021
Time: 05:00 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/jyuc7cjq
Recent Stock Performance
52-week high: $29.51
Company's 52-week low was at $5.00
Price action over last quarter: Up 102.39%
Company Description
The RealReal Inc provides online marketplace for authenticated, and consigned luxury goods. It offers goods in multiple categories including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art. The company generates revenue from orders processed through its website, mobile app and three retail stores located in New York and Los Angeles.
