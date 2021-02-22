Recap: Trex Co Q4 Earnings

Shares of Trex Co (NYSE:TREX) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 39.34% year over year to $0.37, which beat the estimate of $0.36.

Revenue of $228,286,000 higher by 38.55% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $215,900,000.

Outlook

Trex Co hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Q1 revenue expected to be between $235,000,000 and $245,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 22, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/2yaszu6c

Price Action

52-week high: $313.26

52-week low: $63.32

Price action over last quarter: Up 33.30%

Company Overview

Trex Co Inc is a manufacturer of wooden alternative-decking products. The company offers outdoor products in the decking, railing, porch, fencing, trim, steel deck framing, and outdoor lighting categories. Its products are sold under the Trex brand and manufactured in the United States. Further, the company licenses its Trex brand to third parties to manufacture and sell products under the Trex trademark. The distribution is focused on wholesale distributors and retail lumber dealers, which in turn sell Trex products to homeowners and contractors, with an emphasis on professional contractors, remodelers, and homebuilders.