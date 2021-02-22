Recap: Air Lease Q4 Earnings

Shares of Air Lease (NYSE:AL) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 8.45% year over year to $1.30, which beat the estimate of $0.77.

Revenue of $489,102,000 decreased by 10.84% year over year, which beat the estimate of $486,600,000.

Looking Ahead

Air Lease hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Air Lease hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 22, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/bd9r7akz

Technicals

52-week high: $46.04

Company's 52-week low was at $8.41

Price action over last quarter: Up 37.42%

Company Description

Air Lease Corp is an aircraft leasing company based in the United States. However, it derives most of its revenue from the European region. Its business involves purchasing aircraft from renowned manufacturers such as The Boeing Company (Boeing) and Airbus S.A.S and leasing them to airline companies across the world. Its suite of aircraft entails single-aisle narrow-bodied jets and twin-aisle wide-bodied aircraft. The company's primary source of revenue originates from leasing of aircrafts and to a certain extent from the provision of fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.