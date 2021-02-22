Recap: Transocean Q4 Earnings

Shares of Transocean (NYSE:RIG) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 20.93% over the past year to ($0.34), which missed the estimate of ($0.19).

Revenue of $690,000,000 declined by 12.88% year over year, which missed the estimate of $699,080,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $4.46

Company's 52-week low was at $0.65

Price action over last quarter: Up 297.56%

Company Description

Transocean commands one of the largest deep-water and ultra-deep-water fleets in the world. Its rigs operate globally, but the major deep-water basins are in West Africa, Brazil, and the Gulf of Mexico. Transocean's customers tend to be national oil companies, independents, and international oil companies.