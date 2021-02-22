Recap: Five9 Q4 Earnings

Shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 25.93% over the past year to $0.34, which beat the estimate of $0.23.

Revenue of $127,885,000 up by 38.61% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $115,260,000.

Looking Ahead

Five9 Sees Q1 Adj. EPS $0.12-$0.14 vs $0.12 Est., Sales $122M-$123M vs $115.75M Est., Sees FY21 Adj. EPS $0.75-$0.79 vs $0.84 Est., Sales $518.5M-$521.5M vs $499.41M Est.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 22, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://five9.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_K5fnU3zASV2G4AGTAxN-YA

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $194.03

Company's 52-week low was at $52.51

Price action over last quarter: Up 9.93%

Company Profile

Five9 is a provider of contact-center-as-a-service software. Its applications are in the early stages of replacing on-premises contact center infrastructure with cloud penetration at roughly 15%. CCaaS solutions support omnichannel communication and include automatic call distribution and interactive voice response. Five9's intelligent routing solutions can direct customer inquiries to the call center agent best able to handle a customer's inquiry and suggest the best course of action for an agent to resolve the question quickly and satisfyingly. Over 90% of Five9's revenue is recurring, with two thirds attributed to subscriptions and one third related to usage (in minutes). The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.