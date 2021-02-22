Earnings Outlook For Delek US Hldgs

On Tuesday, February 23, Delek US Hldgs (NYSE:DK) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Based on management's projections, Delek US Hldgs analysts modeled for a loss of $1.88 per share on sales of $1.38 billion. In the same quarter last year, Delek US Hldgs announced EPS of $0.11 on revenue of $2.28 billion.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 1609.09% decrease in the company's earnings. Sales would be down 39.58% on a year-over-year basis. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -1.24 -0.51 -0.95 0.03 EPS Actual -1.01 -1.50 -1.74 -0.11 Revenue Estimate 1.33 B 1.29 B 1.52 B 2.21 B Revenue Actual 2.06 B 1.54 B 1.82 B 2.28 B

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Delek US Hldgs have declined 0.96%.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Delek US Hldgs is scheduled to hold the call at 09:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.