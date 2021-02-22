Earnings Preview: Astronics

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) releases its next round of earnings this Tuesday, February 23. Here is Benzinga's essential guide to Astronics's Q4 earnings report.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts are expecting Astronics to report a loss of $0.11 per share. Revenue will likely be around $113.21 million, according to the consensus estimate. In the same quarter last year, Astronics announced EPS of $0.19 on revenue of $198.41 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release. When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to post earnings in line with the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, EPS would be down 157.89%. Revenue would be down 42.94% from the same quarter last year. Astronics's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.24 -0.31 -0.05 -0.11 EPS Actual -0.17 -0.36 0.06 0.19 Revenue Estimate 109.58 M 110.03 M 146.83 M 195.00 M Revenue Actual 106.51 M 123.69 M 157.58 M 198.41 M

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Astronics have declined 26.13%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Astronics is scheduled to hold the call at 11:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.