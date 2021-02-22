Recap: Korn Ferry Q3 Earnings

Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) rose 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 26.67% year over year to $0.95, which beat the estimate of $0.50.

Revenue of $477,880,000 declined by 9.49% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $424,250,000.

Looking Ahead

Korn Ferry said it sees Q4 diluted EPS of $0.95-$1.05.

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $57.02

Company's 52-week low was at $21.45

Price action over last quarter: Up 38.13%

Company Description

Korn Ferry is a United States-based firm engaged in organizational consulting and management recruitment that helps clients fill mid- to high-level management positions. The largest of its revenue segments is its advisory segment, which provides consulting services related to organizational structure. The executive search segment provides executive-level talent sourcing. The recruitment process outsourcing and professional search segment provide broad-level talent sourcing and digital segment. The company has operations in North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and other regions.