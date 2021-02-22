Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Kosmos Energy Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 22, 2021 7:13am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) were unchanged after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 33.33% year over year to ($0.12), which beat the estimate of ($0.14).

Revenue of $366,316,000 decreased by 20.40% year over year, which beat the estimate of $308,800,000.

Guidance

Kosmos Energy hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Kosmos Energy hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 22, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/35hccut7

Price Action

52-week high: $5.35

52-week low: $0.50

Price action over last quarter: Up 126.45%

Company Description

Kosmos Energy Ltd is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company focused on frontier and emerging areas along the Atlantic Margin. The company focuses on field developments designed to accelerate production. Kosmos' exploration is tied to a geologically based approach geared toward the identification of petroleum systems. Its process starts with geologic studies that assess a region's subsurface but also incorporates basin modeling as well as techniques to identify reservoir/seal pair development and trap definition. In addition, a 3D seismic analysis is done to identify prospective traps of interest. In tandem with the subsurface analysis, a country-specific analysis is done to get an understanding of above-ground dynamics before targeting specific licenses.

 

Related Articles (KOS)

Earnings Scheduled For February 22, 2021
Earnings Preview for Kosmos Energy
Return On Capital Employed Overview: Kosmos Energy
11 Energy Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com