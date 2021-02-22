Recap: Kosmos Energy Q4 Earnings

Shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) were unchanged after the company reported Q4 results.

Earnings per share decreased 33.33% year over year to ($0.12), which beat the estimate of ($0.14).

Revenue of $366,316,000 decreased by 20.40% year over year, which beat the estimate of $308,800,000.

Kosmos Energy hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Kosmos Energy hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Date: Feb 22, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/35hccut7

52-week high: $5.35

52-week low: $0.50

Price action over last quarter: Up 126.45%

Kosmos Energy Ltd is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company focused on frontier and emerging areas along the Atlantic Margin. The company focuses on field developments designed to accelerate production. Kosmos' exploration is tied to a geologically based approach geared toward the identification of petroleum systems. Its process starts with geologic studies that assess a region's subsurface but also incorporates basin modeling as well as techniques to identify reservoir/seal pair development and trap definition. In addition, a 3D seismic analysis is done to identify prospective traps of interest. In tandem with the subsurface analysis, a country-specific analysis is done to get an understanding of above-ground dynamics before targeting specific licenses.