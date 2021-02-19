Market Overview

Recap: Portland General Electric Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 19, 2021 7:49am   Comments
Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) fell 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 16.18% over the past year to $0.57, which beat the estimate of $0.41.

Revenue of $562,000,000 rose by 2.55% year over year, which beat the estimate of $553,330,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $2.55 and $2.70.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 19, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/fismocps

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $63.08

Company's 52-week low was at $31.96

Price action over last quarter: Up 5.81%

Company Description

Portland General Electric is a regulated electric utility providing generation, transmission, and distribution services to approximately 895,000 customers representing about half of all Oregon residents. The company owns (wholly or through joint ventures) a total of 3.9 gigawatts of gas, coal, wind, and hydro generation.

 

